Scotiabank Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$5.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.05.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

