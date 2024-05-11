Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.76

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 70609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 113.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 503,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 732,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 176,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

