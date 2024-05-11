Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 169.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,826,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,273. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $10,597,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

