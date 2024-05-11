SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $216,107.90 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

