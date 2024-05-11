Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Purchases $161,590.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance
SHEN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEN
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shenandoah Telecommunications
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.