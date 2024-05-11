Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 2,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $84.89 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

