Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.