Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Increases By 811.1%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 811.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Agronomics stock opened at 0.09 on Friday. Agronomics has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.12.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

