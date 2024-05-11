Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 42.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £607,206.60 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.