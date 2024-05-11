Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Declines By 57.0%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATMGF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

