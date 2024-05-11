Short Interest in Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Increases By 1,533.3%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Ayala Land Stock Performance
Shares of Ayala Land stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Ayala Land has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Ayala Land Company Profile
