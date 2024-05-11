Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Rises By 713.9%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, an increase of 713.9% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 159.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.