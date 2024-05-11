Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rises By 920.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 920.7% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 33.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

