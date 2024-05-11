Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rises By 3,400.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

Commerzbank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

