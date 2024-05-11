Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Increases By 1,945.5%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 1,945.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DSEEY stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

