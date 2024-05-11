Short Interest in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Grows By 1,122.8%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, an increase of 1,122.8% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Freight Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %
FRGT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Freight Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $20.80.
Freight Technologies Company Profile
