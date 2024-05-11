Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Grows By 876.4%

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 876.4% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.