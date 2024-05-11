Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Grows By 876.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 876.4% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

