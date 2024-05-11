Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases By 960.0%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Heidelberg Materials has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

