Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Increases By 1,492.3%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 1,492.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Shares of IRMTF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

