Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 2,025.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative Food Trading Down 2.1 %

IVFH opened at $0.95 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

