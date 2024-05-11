Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Rises By 1,300.0%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

