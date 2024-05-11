Short Interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Grows By 1,402.3%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a growth of 1,402.3% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ILAG stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

