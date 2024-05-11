Short Interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Grows By 1,402.3%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a growth of 1,402.3% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of ILAG stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
