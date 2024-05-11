Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rises By 1,662.5%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

