Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Increases By 1,221.8%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 1,221.8% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
LTNC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.47.
Labor Smart Company Profile
