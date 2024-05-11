Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Increases By 1,221.8%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 1,221.8% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

LTNC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.47.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc engages in providing temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

