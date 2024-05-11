Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Drops By 44.4%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

