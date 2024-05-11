Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 45.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 1,139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,088.0 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

MONRF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Moncler has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $75.71.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

