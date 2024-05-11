Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 45.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 1,139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,088.0 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
MONRF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Moncler has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $75.71.
About Moncler
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.