Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Drops By 46.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

