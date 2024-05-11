Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Drops By 46.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.1 days.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Novozymes A/S stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $62.80.
About Novozymes A/S
