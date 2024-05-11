Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Drops By 43.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuLegacy Gold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.