Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Drops By 43.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NuLegacy Gold Price Performance

Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately an area of 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

