Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 44.1%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 911,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,046,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OZSC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company also designs and constructs electrical generating PV systems; and provides electric vehicle chargers, as well as distributes components, such as PV panels, solar inverters, solar mounting systems, stationary batteries, onsite generators, and other associated electrical equipment.

