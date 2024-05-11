Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Declines By 47.9%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Price Performance
AUSDF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Perenti has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
Perenti Company Profile
