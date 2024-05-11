Short Interest in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Drops By 45.5%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

MDAIW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

