Short Interest in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Drops By 45.5%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
MDAIW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
About Spectral AI
