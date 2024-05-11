Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,846.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a growth of 1,846.4% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Subaru Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.