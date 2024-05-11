Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,846.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a growth of 1,846.4% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Subaru Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

