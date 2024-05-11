Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Declines By 45.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.62% of ThermoGenesis worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.67 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

