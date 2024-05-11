Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Decreases By 44.0%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U Power Price Performance

Shares of UCAR opened at $5.28 on Friday. U Power has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $1,529.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

