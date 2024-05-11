Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CTA stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

