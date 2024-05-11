Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.67. Sinclair shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 193,558 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $954 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 911.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 29,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.