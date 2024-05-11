SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

