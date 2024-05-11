SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 54530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.