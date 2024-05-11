Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

