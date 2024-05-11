Smart Sand (SND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
NASDAQ SND opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Sand
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.