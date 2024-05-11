Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

