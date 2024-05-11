Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2024 earnings at $19.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

NYSE:SNA opened at $280.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

