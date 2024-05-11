Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $280.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

