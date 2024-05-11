SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.55. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 36,953,233 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

