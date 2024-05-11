Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 111013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

