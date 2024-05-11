Spire Wealth Management Acquires 113 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

