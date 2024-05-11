Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,807 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

