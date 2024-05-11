Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,910 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.