Spire Wealth Management Acquires 370 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

