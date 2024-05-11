Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

